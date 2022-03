What’s it like to get first chair at one of the Aspen Skiing Co. resorts? On this episode of The Drop-In, Kelsey and Rose arrive to Tiehack at Buttermilk just before 9 a.m. and get to experience first chair and first tracks down on the spring corduroy. Buttermilk closes for the season on April 3, 2022, so make sure you get out and say goodbye to the ‘Milk before the lifts stop spinning this season!

2 DAYS AGO