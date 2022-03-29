ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Bill to dump Russian holdings clears Legislature

By Brian Bakst
mprnews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota’s pension fund holdings in investments with ties to Russia and Belarus are closer to being unloaded after a unanimous vote Tuesday by the state Senate. Senators gave final approval to a bill that would rid the state’s portfolio of those securities in response to Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. The House...

