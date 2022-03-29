ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Industry Veteran Krystopa Joins LSQ

By Dan Tortoriello
abladvisor.com
 1 day ago

LSQ announced the hire of DJ Krystopa as its new Regional Vice President for Sales and Bank Partnership Development. In her role, Krystopa, an alumna of La Salle University, is responsible for building strategic relationships with financial institutions and referrer networks to help LSQ...

www.abladvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Fyllo Appoints Advertising Industry Veteran Steve Katelman As Chief Partnership Officer

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo announced that Steve Katelman is coming out of retirement to join the company as its chief partnership officer. Fyllo's leadership team is comprised of executives from such companies as Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Amobee, Publicis, Catalina and more. Katelman is well known for his pioneering...
BUSINESS
rolling out

Media strategist Lillie Mae helps visionaries become entrepreneurial superstars

Please let our audience know what you do and what prompted you to enter this line of business?. I am a media and marketing strategist, TV personality and creator of the Glambitious brand. My platform helps entrepreneurs elevate their visibility and revenue at TheGlamCEO.com through a plethora of offers including coaching, courses, speaker opportunities and media packages. I’m a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and during the summer of ’03, I had the opportunity to intern in the NYC PR department of Universal-Motown Records. Thereafter, I knew I wanted to work in media relations and after many years as an entrepreneur, this has evolved into also offering marketing strategy as well for my clients.
ECONOMY
Technology Network

Why Are Managed Network Services Referred to as the Backbone of Every Business?

Your network is one of the most essential and critical components of IT infrastructure and one of the most difficult to administer. Organizations invest a big chunk of money and numerous hours to ensure that their networks are robust, trustworthy, and secure. Network engineers laboriously develop and build an ideal architecture to provide the correct balance of flexibility, performance, and availability. They argue which management suite offers the most advanced monitoring and control capabilities. Then, nearly as soon as the task is completed, it appears that someone discovers a better approach, a newer technology, or a newly found weakness that must be avoided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Lsq#La Salle University#Ecapital#Bibby Financial Services#Seacoast Business Funding#Seacoast National Bank
pymnts

Embedded Finance Streamlines Expense Management for EU SMEs

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) have transformed the way businesses operate, serve customers, market products and even conduct research, resulting in increased productivity and improved efficiency, as well as significant bottom-line growth. But for the small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment, Ivan Maryasin, co-founder and CEO of Berlin-based FinTech automated...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

UK app building start-up raises £76m to expand operation

A British AI start-up has raised 100 million dollars (£76 million) to expand its business that aims to help customers build apps with no knowledge or experience of coding.The Series C funding round brings Builder.ai’s total funding to 195 million dollars (£148 million) since it launched in 2016.Bosses said they plan to use the investment to help organisations use AI to build apps and software at a faster rate and cheaper than traditional human teams.Builder.ai has spearheaded a new category in the low-code/no-code industry with an innovative business model and clarity of vision, fuelling its 300% growth in the last...
BUSINESS
Smith Parkers

Top 5 Food Delivery App Development Companies In USA

The lifestyles of today’s generation have become very much intensified in terms of competition for securing a decent job or launching a new venture for enlightening their future. Due to such an ongoing scenario, after giving vigorous efforts for the entire day they are unable to spare some amount of time for pleasuring themselves in a different environment at a restaurant or cafe, coming from the stressed atmosphere.
Entrepreneur

Nine Steps To Establish A High-Performance Sales Engine To Drive Revenue Growth

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A growth venture that can build a successful sales engine and an effective go-to-market approach is rewarded with faster growth, customer success, and superior market share. Indeed, companies that have weak sales engines languish when compared to their competitors. A high-performance sales team helps companies generate revenue, achieve faster growth, ensure customer success, have long-term relationships with customers, build a customer-centric brand, and, at the same time, bridge the gap between the customer and product teams to improve the products. As such, here are nine key steps that entrepreneurs need to take in order build sales teams that can successfully scale their respective businesses:
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
freightwaves.com

Tern throws hat in reverse logistics ring

Last-mile delivery is a two-way street. Often, what people refer to as the final mile of the supply chain is also the first mile of the reverse supply chain, the part of a company’s logistics network that handles things like product returns. As more and more customers are sending...
PALO ALTO, CA
pymnts

Financial Firm MetaBank Rebrands as Pathward

MetaBank, a financial empowerment company, announced Tuesday (March 29) that it is changing its name to Pathward to unite the company under a single identity. After a number of strategic acquisitions, MetaBank initiated a brand strategy review in 2021. The firm said the Pathward name was born out of the company’s desire to provide “a path forward to people and businesses so they can reach the next stage of their financial journey.”
BUSINESS
pymnts

i2c, Visa Team for FinTech Processing Across MENA

I2c Inc., which provides digital payment and banking technology, on Tuesday (March 29) partnered with Visa to become a FinTech processor in the Middle East-North Africa (MENA) region, according to a joint press release. MENA FinTechs can access Visa’s global network and i2c’s issuing and processing platform through the companies’...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Upstryve, Inc. and NEST Integrated Facilities Management Team Up to Host Panel of Retail Industry Leaders on March 30

Retail and Facility Management Executives discuss important topics of recruiting and retaining talent. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve, Inc. ("Upstryve" or the "Company") (OTCPK: PBYA), announced today that President Noah Davis will be a panelist for an upcoming webinar hosted by NEST Integrated Facilities Management on Wednesday, March 30 at 2pm EST. In addition to a lineup of retail industry leaders, Davis will join Jodie Morman, VP of Human Resources for NEST, the leaders in integrated facilities management.
RETAIL
pymnts

Edge Cloud Network Firm Fastly Acquires Fanout

Edge cloud network provider Fastly has acquired push platform Fanout for an undisclosed sum, the company announced on its website Wednesday (March 30). Fanout’s platform makes it easy to build and scale real-time and streaming APIs such as live chat support, gaming, video stream and eCommerce, Fastly said in its announcement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Integral Ad Science Discusses Key Trends In Second Half 2021

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) revealed the 16th Edition of its Media Quality Report (MQR). The report provides insights into the performance and quality of global digital media based on the analysis of billions of international data events between July 1 and December 31, 2021. What Happened: Globally...
MARKETS
protocol.com

The tech pipeline is still too leaky

A new report released today by the Kapor Center in partnership with the NAACP found that the tech industry is still failing to diversify its talent pipeline, and in some areas, it's even regressing. There was just a 1% increase in representation of Black workers in technical roles at large tech companies between the years of 2014 and 2021, according to the report titled State of Tech Diversity: The Black Tech Ecosystem.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
pymnts.com

Crypto Firm Cornerstone Acquires Payments Company Paydrop

Cornerstone Global Management, a FinTech that turns payroll into cryptocurrency, has acquired payments company Paydrop, the company announced in a news release Monday (March 28). The cash and stock swap transaction will see Paydrop’s senior leadership team join the Tennessee-based Cornerstone as it scales in preparation for “significant growth.”...
TENNESSEE STATE
hackernoon.com

How AI Is Transforming the Entertainment Industry

To appreciate how digital transformation is changing society, it helps to examine how artificial intelligence and machine learning will impact particular industries. Artificial intelligence is poised to change much about how we work and live—hopefully, all for the better. Many processes that can be optimized for machine learning leave more space for workers to focus on what humans do best: ideate and create.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

PropTech Startup Goodlord Raises £27M to Boost UK Renting Experience

PropTech startup Goodlord has raised £27 million ($35.5 million) in a Series B funding round to elevate the rental experience in the U.K. The funding round was led by Highland Europe with additional backing from Finch Capital, Latitude and Oxx. Highland Europe partner Laurence Garrett will also join Goodlord’s...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy