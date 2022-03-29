ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Capital Supports FFL Partners’ Investment in Optomi Professional Services

By Dan Tortoriello
abladvisor.com
 1 day ago

Monroe Capital acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support FFL Partners’...

www.abladvisor.com

MarketWatch

Walmart to hire 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
BUSINESS
Calhoun County Journal

Sanders Capital Partners Completes $6.5 Million Medical Office Acquisition of Bonne Sante Professional Building in Oxford, Alabama

Sanders Capital Partners, LLC, a Birmingham-based real estate acquisition and development firm, has recently completed the purchase of the Bonne Sante Professional Building in Oxford, Alabama, totaling $6.5 million. This 23,675 square-foot multi-tenant medical office building is located on Hamric Drive East in a well- established medical corridor of Oxford...
OXFORD, AL
Coinspeaker

FTX US Partners with Dave, Invests $100 Million

Dave CEO Jason Wilk expressed his excitement over the strategic partnership with FTX US. Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE), a California-based software company, has announced a partnership with FTX US, a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange. The partnership is in line with the mission of both institutions. Dave Inc aims to create banking opportunities that advance America’s collective potential. On the other hand, FTX US seeks to expand the crypto ecosystem by offering traders a platform that inspires loyalty.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Kroger Partners With NVIDIA For AI Services

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) has entered into a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) for Artificial Intelligence-enabled applications and services. The parties will build a state-of-art AI lab and demonstration center to expand Kroger's freshness initiatives and improve shipping logistics. The lab will be located in Kroger's Cincinnati-based headquarters...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
BUSINESS
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Walmart to hire more than 5,000 workers, add two new hubs

(Reuters) - U.S. retail chain Walmart Inc plans to hire more than 5,000 new associates globally to its tech hubs during the current fiscal year, the company said on Tuesday. The company's technology unit Walmart Global Tech would be hiring for positions such as cybersecurity professional, product manager and data scientist, among others.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

New Report: What Employees Have Said They Both Want and Need, Backed by Research

A new study uncovers how employers can best attract and retain workers as labor shortages continue into 2022. In 2021, we experienced shifts in the workforce that we haven't seen in decades. Employees are prioritizing what really matters to them, value equitable treatment, and are separating work and their personal lives in a whole new way.
ECONOMY
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
AOL Corp

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers

(Adds details on hiring, U.S. job market) March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would...
BUSINESS
Fortune

WFH has killed networking as we know it. Here’s how Gen Z plans to adapt

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A good internship or first job can help you build connections that will propel your career forward not just in the immediate future but for decades. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, most of these relationships were forged in person. But what happens when those connections exist only in cyberspace?
JOBS
Axios

Why there’s never been a better time to start a business

There’s never been a better time to start your own company. That helps explain why America just witnessed the biggest business startup boom of our lifetimes, according to the U.S. census. The big picture: 5.4 million people applied for small businesses licenses last year — a 53% jump from...
SMALL BUSINESS
104.5 KDAT

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS

