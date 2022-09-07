Sorry, we’re booked: Here are the 13 best e-readers of 2022

E-readers will never replace the classic feel of paper pages, nor would we ever want them to. But that doesn’t mean e-readers aren’t incredibly helpful and convenient tools.

After all, if you’re a book worm , you totally understand the struggle of running out of space on your bookshelf or lugging around pounds of books on your next vacation. An e-reader is the answer to all of your book-related problems.

With a single e-reader, you can access thousands of books , making e-readers the perfect poolside , travel and home companion.

Though, e-readers aren’t as cheap as a single book from the market, that makes choosing the right device for you all the more important.

To help you find the best e-readers of 2022, we rounded up our all-time favorite options. Brands range from Amazon Kindle , Kobo , Nook and Onyx Boox .

To navigate directly to a brand of choice, simply choose an option below.

Amazon

A favorite among many readers is the Kindle. Choose from black or white and enjoy a glare-free display that looks like paper — even when it’s in the sun. Feel like the screen is too bright or too dim? Then simply adjust the brightness. Best of all, a single battery charge will last you weeks instead of the typical hours.

Let’s say you’re the kind who likes to write in your books. Or maybe you’re not. Either way, we guarantee you’ll enjoy the ability to highlight passages, look up definitions, adjust text sizes and more.

When you purchase a Kindle, you’ll also gain access to over two million eBooks with three free months of Kindle Unlimited (a $30 value). Once your three months are up, your membership will at $9.99 per month.

But the Kindle doesn’t start and end with reading. You can also listen to audiobooks with Audible, and we have the perfect roundup here to get your listening journey started.

Amazon

If you love Kindle, you’re going to love the Kindle Paperwhite even more.

This model features a 6.8″ display, thinner boarders than before, an adjustable warm light that’s easy on the eyes, 20% faster page turns and 10 weeks of battery life. We know, it’s insane.

If you’re a poolside reader, then things are about to get even better, because the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof. So go ahead and read at the beach, in the bath or in the hot tub.

The Kindle Paperwhite also features the same great features you know and love from the original Kindle, including Audible accessibility and three free months of Kindle Unlimited.

Amazon

Get everything you know and love about the original Kindle Paperwhite with an elevation.

With the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, you’ll obtain wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light 32 GB of storage and more. The glare-free display also reads like real paper and even holds up in bright lighting.

Amazon

Featuring the same great Kindle Paperwhite you know and love, this essentials bundle packs everything you need for a successful reading experience.

Choose from a black, blue or pink fabric cover and lock in a power adapter.

Amazon

We just had to throw one more Kindle model in, because the Kindle Oasis is too good to pass up on.

Yes, it features the iconic paperwhite display, adjustable warm lights and is waterproof. But best of all, the Kindle Oasis includes the latest e-ink technology for the fastest page turns yet. You can also utilize the page turn buttons for an even more seamless approach.

Of course, we can’t forget about the compatible Audible features and the three free months of Kindle Unlimited.

Amazon

Barnes & Noble fans, we didn’t forget about your mascot.

The Nook is another favorite that allows you to comfortably read day to night. How do we know? Well, the Nook doesn’t feature Night Mode for just any reason.

The Nook design is also soft to the touch and allows for easy gripping. The page-turning buttons also lend a hand to a seamless reading experience.

Amazon

Reviewers rave about Kobo, and some even say it’s better than Kindle. Are they right? There’s only on way to find out. But in the mean time, we can tell you that the ComfortLight PRO technology allows for perfect brightness both day and night.

With a battery life that lasts weeks, you can also confidently take thousands of books with you on the go. When you begin your e-reading journey, you’ll also unlock perfect paper-like pages and customizable fonts, margins and a built-in dictionary.

Amazon

Ready to enjoy fast page turns, a glare-free display, deep contrast and blue light reduction? If so, then the Kobo Libra 2 may be the perfect e-reader for you.

The Kobo Libra 2 also supports Kobo Audiobooks, making it the ideal hands-free reading option.

Amazon

Feast your eyes on a deep-contrasted screen, clear readability and faster page turns. While you’re at it, welcome blue light and brightness control while Dark Mode reduces eye strain.

Additionally, read in the bathtub or poolside, as the Kobo Sage is waterproof.

Amazon

The Onyx Boox e-reader price point is higher than most, but for good reason.

With high definition, stark contrast and fast operating speed, the Onyx Book e-reader stands out from the pack. Best of all, it comes with a built-in browser to allow you to seamlessly surf the web.

But let’s say you don’t want to surf the web and all you want to do is read. Well, the Onyx Book e-reader runs with the Android operating system, allowing you to install all of your favorite reading apps and programs.

This e-reader also features lighting and brightness control for both bright and dark reading, multi-touch function and an ergonomic case and cover.

Amazon

While the Fire tablet isn’t technically an e-reader, it more than does the trick.

Choose from four various color and enjoy a fast quad-core processor and up to seven hours of reading, You can also seamlessly browse the web, watch videos, listen to music and podcasts, utilize Alexa and gain access to both front and rear cameras.

Though, it’s important to note that the Fire tablet is less friendly on the eyes considering it isn’t an e-reader.

Amazon

If a long-lasting battery is high on your list, then look forward to this Fire HD 10 Tablet.

Featuring 12 hours of battery time, you’ll never miss a beat. Not to be forgotten, this tablet offers a bright display and gives you access to your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, TikTok and more.

If you work from home or rely on video calling, the Fire HD 10 Tablet also lets you make calls through servers such as Zoom.

Amazon

While this e-reader doesn’t posses a well-known brand name, it works just as well.

Link your Google accounts, enjoy a bezel free design, use Dark Mode to reduce eye strain, support various file formats and more. This e-reader also comes with built-in speakers, meaning you can enjoy audiobooks as well as e-books.

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.