ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mankato Mayor Says Community Reveling in MSU’s Success

By Ashley Hanley
kxlp941.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMankato Mayor Najwa Massad says the community is reveling...

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

How hockey and friends assist a Sioux Falls Family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local business owner is feeling the support of those around him after the sudden passing of his wife. Dan, tattoo artist Mark Wasco became a single parent after his wife Krista passed away suddenly in January. He is now having to balance being...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

Minnesota State fans ready to join team in Boston for Frozen Four

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is going to the Frozen Four, and fans are starting to make travel plans. Last year’s NCAA semifinals were cloaked in COVID-19 restrictions, leaving many fans unable to make the trip. This year, however, the Mavericks Blue Line...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State wrestlers reflect on winning national titles

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Earlier this month, the Minnesota State Mavericks wrestling team made a top-10 finish in this year’s national tournament after two athletes won championships. Sports Director Rob Clark caught up with the Mavericks after their big performances.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Maverick Hockey fans attempt to join team in Boston

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU men’s hockey team is going to the Frozen Four, and fans are trying to make travel plans. Last year’s NCAA semi-finals were cloaked in COVID-19 restrictions, leaving many fans unable to make the trip. This year however, the Maverick Blue Line Club says...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Mankato, MN
Government
Mankato, MN
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy