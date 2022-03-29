Mankato Mayor Says Community Reveling in MSU’s Success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local business owner is feeling the support of those around him after the sudden passing of his wife. Dan, tattoo artist Mark Wasco became a single parent after his wife Krista passed away suddenly in January. He is now having to balance being...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is going to the Frozen Four, and fans are starting to make travel plans. Last year’s NCAA semifinals were cloaked in COVID-19 restrictions, leaving many fans unable to make the trip. This year, however, the Mavericks Blue Line...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Earlier this month, the Minnesota State Mavericks wrestling team made a top-10 finish in this year’s national tournament after two athletes won championships. Sports Director Rob Clark caught up with the Mavericks after their big performances.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU men’s hockey team is going to the Frozen Four, and fans are trying to make travel plans. Last year’s NCAA semi-finals were cloaked in COVID-19 restrictions, leaving many fans unable to make the trip. This year however, the Maverick Blue Line Club says...
As Northern State takes on Minnesota State, Moorhead in a softball doubleheader Tuesday, the Wolves will be ushering in a new era.
Koehler Hall of Fame Field is named after Northern alumnus Jim Koehler, who graduated in 1974 and was a big proponent of softball. He played in numerous state and national championships in slow pitch for...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – After having to relocate their NSIC opener, St. Cloud State took advantage of the home field advantage as they defeated the UMD softball team 5-2 and 8-4 Tuesday afternoon at the Husky Dome. The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday at home for a...
High school boys tennis teams from Watertown and Milbank are each hoping that solid returning classes bring some improved results this spring. The Arrows have three returning starters back from a team that went 8-11 in duals and finished eighth in both the Eastern South Dakota Conference and state Class AA tournaments last spring.
BROOKINGS — Watertown High School’s boys and girls track teams enjoyed a nice start to their 2022 seasons on Monday during the Ruth Marske Indoor Invitational at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Seventeen schools competed in the meet. The Arrows took fifth in the boys division with 57 points and tied for sixth...
Comments / 0