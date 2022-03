Battles have announced that they will be heading out on a tour in 2022 which will take them to the UK, Europe and North America. Find tickets here. The New York City art-rock duo will start the tour on March 26 at Zerospace Brooklyn in New York, travelling to cities including Austin (April 17), Pittsburgh (May 23) and Chicago (June 4). They’ll then head across to Europe, playing Maifeld Derby in Mannheim, Germany on June 10.

