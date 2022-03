Los Angeles Dodgers fans are anxiously monitoring Cody Bellinger during Spring Training, hoping the former NL MVP can return to his past form after struggling the past two seasons. Things haven’t gone well for Bellinger this spring, however, as he’s once again been striking out at unprecedented rates. His strikeout issues haven’t fazed him, though. Addressing the media Tuesday, Bellinger attempted to reassure Dodgers fans, claiming he’s feeling better than his production would suggest, via Bill Plunkett.

