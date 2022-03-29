ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters Cancel All Upcoming Tour Dates, Including Minnesota Show

By Nick Cooper
 1 day ago
In the wake of the devastating news that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had passed away late last week, the band announced they will be cancelling all of the remaining tour dates on their current schedule. The band shared the announcement on Tuesday afternoon via their website and social...

