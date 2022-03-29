The Linda Lindas: New Age Riot Grrl

On May 4th, 2021, the Los Angeles Public Library hosted and live-streamed a mini-concert performance by The Linda Lindas. The punk rock band, an all-girl group with band members ranging from 11 to 17 years old, played high-energy tunes about their pet cat, being stuck at home and a character from...
The song “All Along the Watchtower,” which was released by Bob Dylan on his 1967 album, John Wesley Harding, is one of those tracks that has had many lives. Let’s dive into all of them. Origins. Dylan’s original version of the track showcases the song’s inherent drama...
When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
Weezer have released an uplifting new single called "A Little Bit of Love." Jangly ukulele and harmonica get the tune started before broader instrumentation kicks in, as frontman Rivers Cuomo sings:. "A little bit, a little bit of love / Goes a pretty long way / Take a look at...
Perhaps the most recognizable and popular song by the legendary American songwriter and performer Bob Dylan, “Like a Rolling Stone” certainly crystalized the artist going electric. With it, the folk lifestyle and image he’d cultivated went in the rear-view mirror. The Origins. Dylan first released “Like a...
Click here to read the full article. Timmy Thomas, the singer, songwriter and keyboardist whose minimalist yet urgent 1970s hit anti-war anthem “Why Can’t We Live Together” eventually would sell more than 2 million copies, died March 11, at a hospital in Miami. He was 77.
His family announced his death on Facebook, and wife Lillie (Brown) Thomas told The New York Times that the cause was cancer.
Accompanied only by his Lowrey organ and an early drum machine set to a staccato, bossa nova beat, Thomas delivered a fervent, melancholy vocal performance calling for...
Suzi Quatro strummed up some melodious fun as Leather Tuscadero in Happy Days, a skill she actually developed well before joining the series and continued cultivating after she left it. The sitcom may have given her major on-screen recognition, but she’s been very busy outside of life with the Cunninghams.
Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
Ethel Cain has announced her debut album. Preacher’s Daughter is out May 12 (via Daughters of Cain). Check out her new single “Gibson Girl” below. Cain released her latest EP, Inbred, in 2021. She shared a video for that record’s “Crush” in August. More recently, Cain shared a cover of Britney Spears’ “Everytime.”
It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Bob Dylan is one of the best and most prolific songwriters of the past 100 years. As such, it’s nearly impossible to create any single Dylan top songs list—it would run a mile long. So, we have to break up Dylan’s illustrious catalog into sections. Thus, this list of the artist’s top acoustic songs. But, really, who doesn’t prefer an acoustic track? We love ’em.
The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has revealed the details of his fifth album A Legacy of Rentals, out May 20, along with first single “Messing With The Settings.”. Recorded in May 2021, with longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the ruminating “Messing With The Settings” is one piece of A Legacy of Rentals blending Finn’s poignant storytelling and song as he sings through the pensive chorus Somehow it feels like I’m riding a train I’m not on.
The 94th Academy Awards became the talk of social media on Monday (March 28) after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on live television. Smith was upset about a joke the comedian made about his wife Jada Pinkett’s hair. The actress has shaved her head nearly bald due to her...
Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
Expectations are high for Nova Twins’ second album, Supernova. The London duo of Amy Love (guitar, vocals) and Georgia South (bass) have landed on many metal fans’ radar thanks to collaborating with Bring Me The Horizon on 1x1 and Tom Morello calling them “an incredible band who deserve to be huge.”
Ethel Cain, the rock project of Hayden Anhedönia, has been gaining popularity over the last couple years, breaking through with 2021’s Inbred EP after being bolstered by some emo-rap cosigns in the form of Lil Aaron and Wicca Phase Springs Eternal. Her music pairs moody sacrilegious melancholy with her God-fearing Southern roots, and now she’s getting ready to release her debut full-length, Preacher’s Daughter, which will be out in May. Today, she’s sharing the album’s lead single, “Gibson Girl,” a heavy and morose soundscape featuring some muddy guitars and shadowy debauchery: “Baby, if it feels good/ Then it can’t be bad/ Where I can be immoral/ In a stranger’s lap.” Hear it below.
Perfume Genius will release a new album, Ugly Season, on June 17 via Matador. Mike Hadreas, who is currently on tour, enlisted the visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite to create an accompanying short film. The album comprises songs Perfume Genius wrote for his immersive dance piece with the choreographer Kate Wallich,...
Eclectic London prog trio black midi have covered King Crimson's classic 21st Century Schizoid Man and you can hear their energetically faithful cover below. The song is the first time all three black midi members on vocals - bassist Cameron Picton, guitarist Geordie Greep, and drummer Morgan Simpson. The cover also features saxophone by Kaidi Akinnibi, who often plays live with the band.
