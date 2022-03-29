Three Sundays of fun at Uptown Plaza

CHILTON (WLUK) -- With warmer days and cool nights, the maple syrup season is just getting underway, as the sap begins to flow again for a new year. The maple trees at Ledge View Nature Center are no exception, with the sugar shack steaming once again, and you are invited to come and check the syruping process out for yourself. Maple Syrup Sunday returns on March 20th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free tours of the syruping process from a naturalist on-site. Free shuttle buses into the park are also offered, in case of overflow parking.

CHILTON, WI ・ 15 DAYS AGO