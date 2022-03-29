ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WI

One Person Killed in One-Vehicle Crash in Jackson County

cwbradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed in a one vehicle accident in Jackson County. According to the...

cwbradio.com

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Buffalo County barn fire kills 100 cows

ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) — A barn fire in Buffalo County killed an estimated 100 cattle Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. The Buffalo County Communications Center took the call of a fire at S1878 Hwy. N in the town of Lincoln, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews from 12 departments spanning five counties were dispatched to the...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Human Remains Found Inside Burned Camper in Northern Minnesota

Moose Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Human remains were found after flames were extinguished from an RV early Friday morning in Northern Minnesota. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said that first responders responded to a fifth-wheel-type camper on fire near the Kalevala Township, about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, around 8:00 a.m.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
104.5 KDAT

UPDATE: Missing Buchanan County Man Found Deceased

We are very sorry to report the niece of Paul Block Jr. says "my uncle has been found, unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for. Our hearts are shattered. Please send love and prayers to my family as we come to terms with the loss of one of the most amazing men this earth could have ever been blessed with."
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
WSAW

2 arrested in Wood County drug bust

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were arrested in Wood County in connection to a drug bust. According to a press release, the Nekoosa Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant on Wood Avenue on March 10. Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized by police. As a...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1520 The Ticket

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man Shot In North Minneapolis, Suspect Flees The Scene

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being shot in North Minneapolis Friday evening. The shooting happened on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North just before 8 p.m. Police say the shooting happened in a parking lot and the man who was shot ran into the nearby business. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators say that another man was seen running from the scene. Police are talking with witnesses and working to get surveillance video of the shooting. The suspect’s condition was not immediately available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
5NEWS

One person dead after motorcycle crash in Rogers

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on South 8th St. and West Pleasant Grove Road. 23-year-old Jefferson Davis of Springdale was driving a 1993 Kawasaki southbound on Highway 71B and was approaching the intersection of W Pleasant Grove Road when another vehicle turned in front of him on a green light.
ROGERS, AR
KIMT

Howard County man killed in Winneshiek County crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Howard County man is dead after a weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says Henry Ernesto Ajin Toj, 33 of Elma, was driving west on County Road A46 when he went off the road around 7:02 am Saturday, went into the south ditch, then came up to 315th Avenue and went airborne. The Sheriff's Office says the van Ajin Toj was driving hit an electric pole in midair, twisted, and rolled into a field.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
WEAU-TV 13

Polk County man guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Polk County man pleads guilty to two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, on July 2, 2020, officials responded to a report of two vehicles being involved in a head on crash. When officials arrived on scene, they noticed that the two people in a blue truck were trapped and not moving.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 Seriously Injured In ATV Crash In Central Minnesota

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after an ATV crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on a trail near 243rd Street in Pulaski Township. The 39-year-old driver and a 44-year-old passenger were thrown from the ATV when they hit a frozen creek and rolled, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was immediately flown to St. Cloud Hospital, while the passenger was first taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then flown to St. Cloud.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN

