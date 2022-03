You do not need to understand how cryptocurrency works in order to enjoy Netflix’s new documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King. Which is a relief, because crypto is even more difficult to comprehend than whatever the hell happens with dollars on Wall Street. Anyway, the movie takes a different-than-usual true-crime tack for Netflix, being less about murder (although the story does involve a mysterious death) and more about internet skullduggery – and, more specifically, the war between conspiracy theories and Occam’s razor.

