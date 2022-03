The CEOs of some of the biggest hospital and health insurance companies reported total compensation of more $19 million last year. Centene chair and CEO Michael Neidorff's compensation totaled $20.65 million in 2021. That amount includes his salary, bonus, stock and option awards, non-equity incentive compensation and other compensation. Although Mr. Neidorff, who has been on a medical leave of absence since February, earned more than $20 million last year, his compensation was down from 2020 when he earned $24.96 million. He earned $26.44 million in 2019 before the pandemic began.

