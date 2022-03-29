ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mojave, CA

Heliogen and Woodside Energy to deploy solar power project

By Umesh Ellichipuram
power-technology.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodside Energy will also acquire a certain stake in the Bill Gates-backed Heliogen. US-based solar power technology firm Heliogen has signed a project agreement with Woodside Energy, a subsidiary of Australian energy producer Woodside Petroleum, for trialling a concentrated solar energy project in the US. Heliogen’s artificial intelligence (AI)...

www.power-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
LisaB

Is residential solar power the answer to our energy problems?

Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Mojave, CA
State
California State
Mojave, CA
Industry
Mojave, CA
Business
City
Woodside, CA
US News and World Report

Big Batch of Solar Energy Projects Approved in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has received regulatory approval in Virginia for a series of solar projects expected to generate enough power to light up 250,000 homes. Dominion estimates the projects will also generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and support nearly 4,200 jobs.
VIRGINIA STATE
electrek.co

LG announces a $1.7B ramp-up, 1,200 new jobs, at its Michigan EV battery factory

LG Energy Solution is investing $1.7 billion and creating 1,200 jobs at its existing EV battery factory in Holland, Michigan. The expansion of the factory will quintuple its capacity to produce EV battery components. The company made its announcement yesterday alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Governor Gretchen Whitmer...
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#New Energy#Woodside Energy#Australian#Woodside Petroleum#Commerci
Footwear News

Target’s New Store Design Powered by Solar Energy Could Be the Sustainable Shop of the Future

Click here to read the full article. Target has transformed one of its California stores into its most sustainable store yet. Powered mostly by solar energy, the new exterior design at its Vista, Calif. location is the latest innovation for the Minneapolis-based company as its moves further into executing its sustainability strategy. The store, which is about 40 miles north of San Diego, now boasts 3,420 solar panels across its roof and newly installed carport canopies. Target said that its new design will generate more renewable energy than it needs annually to operate and will test multiple innovations to reduce the building’s...
VISTA, CA
Seekingalpha.com

Epazz's CryObo NFT project in UAE will be using solar power technology

Epazz (OTCPK:EPAZ) has announced that CryObo Project in UAE would be using solar power technology to convert sunlight into Bitcoin and is in the process of registration with the U.A.E for cryptocurrency operations. The Epazz CryObo technology will use Solar Power for sustainable Bitcoin mining and NFT tokens for real...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Ledger Independent

Solar energy is not the solution

Historically, presently and in the future, the role of agriculture is to produce enough food to feed oneself and sell the excess to others. This is what led to division of labor and our ability to pursue other endeavors. Unfortunately the green revolution which has occurred since World War II,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gear Patrol

Stay Prepared with Lion Energy's Solar-Powered Solutions

Whether you're hard at work in the backyard or weathering a nasty storm, it pays to stay charged up. Thanks to Lion Energy's Safari ME portable solar generator, you'll never be without power no matter where you are. Using Lithium Iron Phosphate technology — which is safer than Lithium Nickel Cobalt tech used by other generators — carries more charge and has a much longer lifespan. The Safari ME boasts 922 watt hours with an output of 2,000 watts continuously (or a 4,000 watts surge). To get the generator topped off, users can charge the Safari ME via a wall outlet, through solar panels or from a hand crank or wind turbine. Even better, the Safari ME charges completely in about 90 minutes, which is miles faster than the seven to 10 hour charging times of the competition. With a wide variety of outlets — including AC, USB, USB-C and 12V ports — the Safari ME can power everything from a full fridge and LCD TV to a whole suite of power tools — without breaking a sweat. While that's more than enough power in most cases, if you need a little more juice, Lion recommends adding in the Safari ME Expansion Pack, which triples the Safari ME's storage capacity to 2,970 watt hours. If you're in the market for a solar generator, pick up a Lion Energy Safari ME and don't get left in the dark.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Smart electric panel company Span gets a $90M jolt of cash

Span raised $10 million a couple of years ago, integrated with Alexa and launched a smarter EV charger earlier this year to go with the smart panels. “I was very fortunate to join Tesla in the very early days of defining what Tesla Energy subsequently became. So I was one of the early leaders in the Energy Group. People are probably most familiar with the Powerwall battery, but I was the leader of the product team there that designed, developed and deployed residential products, commercial industry products, as well as utility-scale products both on the hardware and software side. During my time, they were also responsible for products like the solar roof and deployment of solar, the glass roof part, if you will,” Arch Rao, CEO and founder of SPAN told me in an interview earlier this year. “One of the things that I got to see firsthand while deploying home batteries and solar systems and electric vehicle charging systems around the world, is that there is a fundamental problem tied to infrastructure. It is going to be a deterrent to the adoption of distributed clean energy, especially if you believe that electrification is a meaningful part of the Fossil Free journey that we want to be on. If we want to supplant [fossil-fuel focused appliances] with superior electric appliances, it’s going to require a massive upgrade to the infrastructure starting with the home electrical panel.”
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

LG Energy Solution Announces Cylindrical Battery Plant In U.S.

LG Chem's LG Energy Solution (LGES) announced a 1.7 trillion KRW ($1.39 billion) investment in a new factory for cylindrical lithium-ion batteries in Queen Creek, Arizona. It will be the company's first-ever cylindrical-type battery manufacturing plant in North America and also a wholly-owned subsidiary, rather than a joint venture. The...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Phys.org

Climate action needs investment governance, not investment protection and arbitration

Existing investment treaties do not and cannot advance climate goals. There is a fundamental misalignment between the existing international investment regime—including its centerpiece: investor–state arbitration—and the actions needed to meet the objectives of the international climate regime and avoid catastrophic climate change. For international investment law to support climate goals, we need a wholly new regime for investment governance, not investment protection and arbitration.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Amy Wan of Trimco Group on How its ESG Data Engine Boosts Sustainability Analysis

Click here to read the full article. Amy Wan, group CEO of trims supplier Trimco Group, discusses how the industry must track and trace ESG claim to regain consumer trust. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFourth Acquisition Expands Cadicagroup's Label CapabilitiesWhy Fashion Must Take Supply Chain Transparency Past Tier 1Why Adidas Teamed Up With This Traceability TechBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy