PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The list of moves the Houston Texans have made in free agency looks similar to the roster the Texans fielded a year ago. Now, two weeks since the start of the new league year, Houston has re-signed 15 players who played for the team last season, a team that went 4-13 and ended up with the No. 3 pick in the draft. And while the team struggled last season, the franchise was clearly trying to rebuild the culture and the expectations around the team after hiring general manager Nick Caserio.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO