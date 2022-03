Ahead of mainstream sellout's release, his forthcoming studio album, Kelly announced he would be embarking on a North American and European tour. The tour is scheduled to kick off in June in Austin, Texas and will conclude in October in the Netherlands — with tickets going on sale Friday. Kelly, 31, will also have exciting guests joining him on tour, including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO