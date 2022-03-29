ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Job fair aims to connect employers with workers

By Skagit Valley
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 2 days ago

The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) and WorkSource will partner to host the Northwest Regional Job Fair on Wednesday.

The job fair will be virtual and give participants the opportunity to see who is hiring in Skagit, Island and Whatcom counties and speak with employers.

The event is scheduled to run 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Employers who will attend the fair include industry leaders like PACCAR Technical Center and Janicki Industries, city government organizations like the Mount Vernon Police Department and the city of Sedro-Woolley, and nonprofits like Community Action of Skagit County.

Register online to create a profile for the job fair.

Visit EDASC’s website to see the full list of employers who will attend.

