PETOSKEY — Petoskey will be putting in new stop signs where Woodland Avenue intersects with Michigan and State streets, east of downtown. The change comes after a significant push from residents in that area, who appealed to Petoskey City Council members last year about high speeds of drivers as they passed through the residential zone. The speed limit along those stretches of the road is 25 miles per hour.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO