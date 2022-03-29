Bleacher Report names Texas WR Xavier Worthy one of the best sophomores in the country

Texas will have no shortage of weapons all over the field this upcoming season.

The Longhorns will have Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in the backfield, along with a healthy Jordan Whittington paired with transfer Isaiah Neyor out wide, but one of the most lethal weapons is superstar wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy was the lone recruit that Steve Sarkisian was able to add when he took the job at Texas, and absolutely exploded onto the scene in 2021. The speedster shattered nearly every freshman wide receiver record in school history and easily cemented himself as one of the best receivers in the country.

His stellar freshman campaign helped him land on Bleacher Report’s top sophomores ahead of the 2022 season. Here is what they said about Worthy’s potential.

After Michigan lost the commitment of Xavier Worthy after what the wide receiver called “circumstances beyond my control,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was able to get him to come to Austin. All Worthy did as a true freshman was prove he was one of the best deep threats in the country, even as a skinny, 6’1″, 163-pound pass-catcher who was raw. He wound up catching 62 passes for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns. Worthy was a playmaking machine, even through Texas’ quarterback woes, and whoever wins the position battle between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card this spring is going to have a real weapon in the sophomore. The addition of elite transfer Isaiah Neyor is only going to help matters. Ditto if Jordan Whittington can stay healthy. But out of those guys, Worthy is the one with the highest upside. With terrific quarterback play, he could be special, and he should eclipse 1,000 yards this season. If he can add some weight in the next couple of years, NFL scouts are going to be drooling over his potential.

If Whittington and Neyor can step up and stay available, this Texas wide receiver group headlined by Worthy can become be one of the best receiver rooms in the country.