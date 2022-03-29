Watch: Wiz Khalifa Celebrates A Decade Of ‘Rolling Papers’ In Upcoming Documentary ‘Still Rolling Papers’

A 30-minute documentary about Wiz Khalifa’s journey from hometown hero to global superstar debuts today (Mar. 29). Still Rolling Papersis the story of how a crew of friends took their dreams into their own hands and built one of the most impactful movements within Hip Hop. Watch the trailer below.

The short Blair Avery-directed documentary presented by HipHopDX is a story of resilience, self belief, taking risks and ignoring negativity and outside forces. The documentary features rapper Wiz Khalifa and interviews from Chevy Woods, Curren$y, Snoop Dogg and more as they reflect on over ten years of the iconic collective, Taylor Gang.

Rolling Papers is Wiz Khalifa’s third studio album, which was released on March 29, 2011 by Atlantic Records and Rostrum Records. It was his first album under a major label after his record breaking independent releases, Show and Prove and Deal or No Deal . Rolling Papers debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, with first-week sales of 197,000 copies in the United States. It was proof that Wiz Khalifa and the entire Taylor Gang had created an infectious movement in rap music that has garnered them great success nearly decade later.

Wiz and the gang had fans proudly wearing Chuck Taylors again, getting stoned and ultimately, living life carefree. The movement has rendered Wiz as an icon amongst the greats in Hip Hop music. Some of his musical icons like Snoop Dogg recognize him as one of the greats, creating his own wave in an otherwise difficult industry to breakthrough. Now, Wiz is being celebrated for his accomplishments.

Khalifa lends a special tribute to his fallen friends, Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller and he also thanks his fans for over a decade of support.

Still Rolling Papers is executive produced by Wiz Khalifa, Will Dzombak, Kevin Hofman and Sharath Cherian in association with Atlantic Records, Warner Music Group and SMAC Entertainment.

There are hundreds of fans patiently waiting for the release this afternoon. The documentary will release today, Mar. 29 at 5:00 pm PT on Wiz Khalifa’s YouTube . Be sure to check the trailer below.