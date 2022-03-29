ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Were these hilarious pranks pulled in M*A*S*H or Hogan’s Heroes?

By MeTV Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Col. Hogan and his gang of conspirators in Hogan’s Heroes appeared to be in a dire situation, they leapt at any chance of revenge with cunning plans and hilarious hoaxes. How well do you know the tricks, gags and practical jokes seen on both classic shows? Try...

Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Rita Hayworth
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
BGR.com

Netflix just got a Keanu Reeves movie you’ve never even heard of

Over the past few years, a cinematic phenomenon known as the “Keanaissance” has touched one major motion picture after another — from Toy Story 4 to the new Matrix movie as well as John Wick 3, to cite just a few examples. Fans of Keanu Reeves came up with that affectionate moniker to describe the beloved actor’s resurgence of late, with additional projects including his voicing of Batman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated movie hitting theaters in May.
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
The Independent

Paul Herman death: The Sopranos and The Irishman actor dies aged 76

The Sopranos actor Paul Herman has died at the age of 76.Herman’s death, on the day of his 76th birthday on 29 March, was confirmed by his former Sopranos castmate, Michael Imperioli.He wrote on Instagram: “Our friend and colleague PAUL HERMAN has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor...“Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and community...
Esquire

George Clooney Through the Years: The Photos

Not even a mullet could dampen George Clooney's appeal. The actor got his start on the small screen, playing handyman George Burnett on The Facts of Life and, more famously, as Dr. Doug Ross on ER, but quickly rose to Tinseltown royalty. Now, he bounces between acting and directing critical darlings (The Descendants, Syriana) and commercial blockbusters (the Oceans franchise) as easily as he does between the good life in Lake Como, where he spends much of his time with wife Amal, and Darfur, Sudan, where he has worked tirelessly to stop human rights atrocities. He's loved by seemingly all, including—or especially—Esquire US, which he has graced the cover of nearly 10 times. Here are 40 photos that chronicle his rise.
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
tvinsider.com

Lawrence Dane Dies: Veteran ‘Mod Squad’ & ‘Bonanza’ Actor Was 84

Lawrence Dane, a veteran Canadian actor who had roles in classic television series such as Mod Squad, Bonanza, and The F.B.I., has died. He was 84. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Dane passed away on Monday, March 21, at his home in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Laurel, and other family members.
