Listen tonight: "Be happy in your work"

This week the U.S. Senate voted to make daylight saving time permanent, The Godfather turned 50 and the Chicagoans dyed their river green – just like Saint Patrick intended. Here's what NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.
Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
Click here to read the full article. The allegations against “The Goldbergs” star Jeff Garlin have thrown the ABC series “for a loop” when filming its ninth season.
Co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Twitter to respond to criticisms of the sitcom using a stand-in for Garlin, namely during scenes pivotal to the plot. Garlin’s role was significantly cut down due to an ongoing three-year investigation into HR complaints involving toxic workplace allegations.
Garlin insisted to Vanity Fair in December 2021 that he was “not fired” from the series. Variety later reported that Garlin would not film any new episodes of “The Goldbergs” for...
Scoey Mitchell, the comedian and actor best known for his role in Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, has died at the age of 92. Mitchell died Saturday, March 19, his brother, Billy Mitchell, announced Monday evening. He reportedly died of kidney failure during his stay at a healthcare facility in Torrance, California, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.
Click here to read the full article. Is 9-1-1‘s Buck still a baddish boy? Has Riverdale bomb bonded “Barchie”? Is Chicago Fire‘s Sylvie a goner? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.)
Is there anything to tease about Buck’s storyline in the second half of 9-1-1 Season 5? –Jamie Lee
Remember when Buck used to be the firehouse’s resident wild card, constantly full of surprises? Having seen 9-1-1’s spring premiere, we can confirm that the 118’s reformed bad boy still has a few tricks up his sleeve. We’re not guaranteeing that you’re going...
Gil Birmingham is best known to Yellowstone fans for his role as Chairman Thomas Rainwater on the smash hit show, but he's also a very talented musician in real life. Birmingham is an avid guitarist, and in the video below, he demonstrates some pretty sweet chops in an unaccompanied acoustic jam.
The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
Jeff Garlin may have parted ways with The Goldbergs in December, but his CGI ghost still lingers around the sitcom’s ninth season. The series star exited the show in the midst of filming last year, following an H.R. investigation and multiple complaints of on-set misconduct. Shortly before his departure, Garlin discussed the allegations in depth with Vanity Fair’s Maureen Ryan, insisting at the time that he had “not been fired from The Goldbergs.”
The film, set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, sees a woman named Allison (Pittman) at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions. Jermaine Love and Lance Gross also star.
VIP costars! While many human actors get top billing on most TV shows and movie sets, it’s often their four-legged counterparts who end up stealing the show. “Newton is beloved, and I always wanted to include him in this season,” Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Entertainment Weekly in a February 2022 interview about the second season of the Netflix drama. […]
We know breaking up is hard to do, especially if it’s with all the stuff you’ve accumulated over the years. That is why Shawn Ireland is meeting up with Libby Patrick with Blue Robin Downsizing so talk about her process of downsizing and helping her clients part with their treasured collections.
Broadway, looking to regain its prepandemic audiences, is relying on boldface names such as Hugh Jackman, Daniel Craig, Sarah Jessica Parker…and Mike Boschen. Mr. Boschen is in the current revival of “The Music Man.” He is a trombonist, and they are having a moment. In “Hadestown,” trombonist...
Teased late last week, NIGO recently released his reunion with the Teriyaki Boyz. Titled “Morë Tonight,” the track serves as the official return of the influential force in the Japanese music and streetwear scene from the early 2000s, comprised of Ilmari and Ryo-Z from Rip Slyme, Verbal from M-Flo, rapper Wise and NIGO, who served as the group’s DJ.
The Brewster High School cast of "Footloose" got a special shoutout from the movie's star - the one and only Kevin Bacon. The game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon jokes everyone is all distantly connected somehow to Kevin Bacon. The students at Brewster High School proved its validity recently. A...
"The way Maddie left was very extreme — and the way that I was feeling when I left was very extreme because I was very pregnant. I think the audience has a lot of questions," Hewitt tells EW of returning tonight after maternity leave. "And I feel good about the fact that all of them will be answered on Monday."
If you heard that Theo James wasn’t returning for the second and third seasons of Sanditon, you may be curious to know how Sidney died in the TV show. The character’s demise was hardly a surprise. After Masterpiece and Britbox ordered a second and third season of the Jane Austen adaptation in 2021 — reversing ITV’s 2019 cancellation of the show — Theo announced his departure in a statement on Masterpiece’s Twitter page.
He’s BACK. After a decade long hiatus, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and actor Lyle Lovett is ready to get back after it, as he’s officially announced his brand new upcoming album, 12th of June, slated to drop May 13th. The album was produced by Chuck Ainlay along with Lovett himself, and will feature a mix of new originals, renditions of greats like Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, along with a Horace Silver instrumental, showing off Lovett’s kickass live performances with […]
Doubling Down with the Derricos fans received a sad update in Season 3, Episode 6. After finding out Deon and Karen Derrico were expecting their 15th child in the premiere, Karen miscarried seven weeks into her pregnancy. The couple already have 14 children — including four sets of multiples — but this most recent loss was actually Karen's seventh miscarriage. Keep reading to learn more.
