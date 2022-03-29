ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 takeaways from Woody Johnson's NFL owners meetings presser

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqfnR_0etNVHkj00

For better or worse, Woody Johnson and his wallet control the future of the Jets as Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas head into their second season together.

Johnson spoke to reporters at the NFL Annual League Meeting on Monday and shared his feelings about the direction of the team, what Saleh and Douglas have done this offseason, and what the team’s No. 1 priority needs to be in 2022.

Here are four takeaways from Johnson’s press conference.

Team's direction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tbhif_0etNVHkj00
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnson remains “very optimistic” about the Jets after “a couple of horrible seasons.” He wouldn’t give a playoff mandate in 2022 and mentioned he doesn’t think creating markers like that helps the team, but Johnson added he thinks “we’re going to win every game,” per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Taking risks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DP4jo_0etNVHkj00
(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnson liked that Douglas was willing to take a swing on a player like Tyreek Hill, even in a failed effort. He mentioned that the Jets aren’t afraid to take risks and would “do something like that again if we see something,” per Cimini. That matches up with what Douglas and Saleh have said recently.

Negativity from fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mi7NI_0etNVHkj00
(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Jets have the longest active playoff drought in the NFL at 11 years, which unsurprisingly creates an air of negativity and skepticism around the team. Johnson sees all the cynicism directed at the Jets as passionate interest and added that he understands where fans are coming from.

“Been doing this 22 years. I’ve heard all this before, right?” he said, per Cimini. “That shows they’re interested. There’s an acuity level of their interest. If they express themselves, I think that’s a positive, because that’s the way I feel, too. I feel their pain.”

Priority 1: Helping Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgXU0_0etNVHkj00
(Seth Wenig-AP)

The 2022 season will be all about Zach Wilson and making sure he can develop into the Jets’ franchise quarterback. Johnson understands that as much as anyone in the organization.

“That’s really mission No. 1, is getting him going, giving him the things he needs around him,” he said, per the New York Post’s Brian Costello.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Harbaugh news

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, going 8-9 after losing their final six games. It was not due to a lack of excellent coaching under long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The team had some extremely significant injuries throughout the season, including missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four weeks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Johnson
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL Admits They Missed Big Penalty During The Playoffs

This Tuesday, the NFL held its Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. At point during the event, the NFL released a statement on the Bills-Chiefs game from the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The NFL claims Tyreek Hill should’ve been penalized for taunting because he gave the Bills’ defense...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Browns’ Latest Plan For Baker Mayfield Revealed

Baker Mayfield is still a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, despite the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. Some expect the team to soon trade the former No. 1 overall pick. However, a new report indicates the Browns want to keep Mayfield on the roster, perhaps all the way through the 2022 season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Jets
The Spun

Raiders Negotiating With Derek Carr: NFL World Reacts

McDaniels clearly wants Carr to take a bit of a pay cut to allow the Raiders to build a strong roster to surround him. “‘Derek’s going to have to make decisions about what’s best for him & we have to try to do what’s right for the team,'” McDaniels said, via Vic Tafur. “‘There will be a sweet spot in there hopefully for everybody.'”
NFL
Yardbarker

Patriots HC Bill Belichick 'can’t comment' on Brian Flores lawsuit

One of the noteworthy aspects of the much-publicized lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores this past winter involved a claim that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick mistakenly texted Flores thinking he was Brian Daboll to congratulate him on receiving the New York Giants head coaching job before Flores was set to meet with the Giants. The suggestion is that the Giants had already decided to hire Daboll and only met with Flores to comply with the Rooney Rule, which says that franchises must speak with minority candidates for positions such as head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Bill Belichick At NFL Meeting Is Going Viral

The NFL’s annual owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida is underway on Monday morning. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick appears to be enjoying the nice weather in South Florida. A photo of Belichick speaking with Dolphins first-year head coach Mike McDaniel is currently trending on social media.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There’s A New Playoff Overtime Rule: NFL World Reacts

The NFL is making a major change to its overtime rules for the playoffs, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Earlier this year, the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles both proposed that NFL overtime rules should allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball at least once. Well, that rule will be put into effect for next year’s playoffs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy