4 takeaways from Woody Johnson's NFL owners meetings presser

For better or worse, Woody Johnson and his wallet control the future of the Jets as Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas head into their second season together.

Johnson spoke to reporters at the NFL Annual League Meeting on Monday and shared his feelings about the direction of the team, what Saleh and Douglas have done this offseason, and what the team’s No. 1 priority needs to be in 2022.

Here are four takeaways from Johnson’s press conference.

Team's direction

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnson remains “very optimistic” about the Jets after “a couple of horrible seasons.” He wouldn’t give a playoff mandate in 2022 and mentioned he doesn’t think creating markers like that helps the team, but Johnson added he thinks “we’re going to win every game,” per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Taking risks

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnson liked that Douglas was willing to take a swing on a player like Tyreek Hill, even in a failed effort. He mentioned that the Jets aren’t afraid to take risks and would “do something like that again if we see something,” per Cimini. That matches up with what Douglas and Saleh have said recently.

Negativity from fans

(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Jets have the longest active playoff drought in the NFL at 11 years, which unsurprisingly creates an air of negativity and skepticism around the team. Johnson sees all the cynicism directed at the Jets as passionate interest and added that he understands where fans are coming from.

“Been doing this 22 years. I’ve heard all this before, right?” he said, per Cimini. “That shows they’re interested. There’s an acuity level of their interest. If they express themselves, I think that’s a positive, because that’s the way I feel, too. I feel their pain.”

Priority 1: Helping Wilson

(Seth Wenig-AP)

The 2022 season will be all about Zach Wilson and making sure he can develop into the Jets’ franchise quarterback. Johnson understands that as much as anyone in the organization.

“That’s really mission No. 1, is getting him going, giving him the things he needs around him,” he said, per the New York Post’s Brian Costello.