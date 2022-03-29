Hazardous marine conditions increase rip current risk, Small Craft Advisory

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Load up on the sunscreen if your heading out over the weekend as the UV index will be very high. The most extreme times will be from noon through 3 p.m. Even outside of these times it wont take long to get burned. It takes less than 20 minutes to get a burn if you don’t have any protection on.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO