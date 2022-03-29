ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hazardous marine conditions increase rip current risk, Small Craft Advisory

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) A wind advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. South winds could be up to near 25 mph. Maximum gusts could reach 40 mph, which could impact things around you home or small crafts along the shore. South winds up to...

