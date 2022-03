Albert Pujols is going back to where it all began. Over the weekend, it was reported that the St. Louis Cardinals had interest in bringing back the three-time National League MVP. On Monday, they made it official by signing the 42-year-old Pujols to a one-year, $2.5M deal. Sure, heading into his 22nd MLB season, Pujols is a shell of his former self, but he's defined a new, distinct role for himself in his old age: lefty-killer. With the DH coming to the NL this season, it's quite likely that the Cards will give the 10-time All-Star a significant number of at-bats in 2022.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO