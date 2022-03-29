ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body at Marina Identified as That of Man Missing Since 2003

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDLEY PARK, Pa. (AP) — A body found in a vehicle submerged at a Philadelphia-area marina has been confirmed to be that of a man who went missing almost two years ago, authorities said Tuesday. Delaware County officials said the county medical examiner's office used dental records to...

Comments / 0

