A show at The Union in Athens on Friday, March 25 will mark the beginning of a Sneakthief tour that was supposed to happen back in the spring of 2020. “We tried our best to book a tour to replace our 2020 tour. Cuz we had a crazy tour booked in May of 2020 that we had to cancel that was a week or maybe even eight or nine days long,” said Daniel Palmer, vocalist and guitarist for the band.

ATHENS, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO