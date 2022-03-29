ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Whatever It Takes

mgoblog.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article3/25/2022 – Michigan 5, American International 3 – 30-9-1 3/27/2022 – Michigan 7, Quinnipiac 4 – 31-9-1, Frozen Four. The NCAA Hockey Tournament is one of the more absurd exercises on earth, distilling a sport that is highly random and variable on a game-to-game level into exactly that: a series of...

mgoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Flyers sign US Olympian Noah Cates among moves around NHL

Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year entry-level contract. Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday by Denver.
NHL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
NHL

Canes Acquire Reunanen From Rangers

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Maxim Letunov. "Tarmo skates very well, and we feel he will add to the depth...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Ice Hockey#College Football#Michigan Tech#American International 3#Wmuhockey#Denver Hockey
ESPN

Boston Pride beat Connecticut Whale to defend Isobel Cup title

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- Evelina Raselli and Taylor Wenczkowski scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Boston Pride won their second consecutive Premier Hockey Federation Isobel Cup, beating the Connecticut Whale 4-2 on Monday night. The Pride claimed their third championship and became the PHF's first team...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Pride Defeat CT Whale To Win Back-To-Back Isobel Cup Championship

The Boston Pride kept up their Premier Hockey Federation dominance. The Pride defeated the Connecticut Whale by a score of 4-2 to win the Isobel Cup for the second-straight season. Evelina Raselli scored the game-tying goal in the third period before Taylor Wenczkowski scored the game-winner just seconds later to...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston University fires men's hockey head coach Albie O'Connell

The Boston University Terriers made waves in the college hockey world without even making the NCAA Tournament. As first reported by ESPN’s John Buccigross, BU has made the decision to fire head coach Albie O’Connell. In a release, athletic director Drew Marochello noted that it was a “difficult decision” to move on from O’Connell, but cited the historic program’s “high expectations” for why a change was needed. This is the first time in nearly 50 years that BU has fired its head men’s hockey coach, following the legendary 40-year run of Jack Parker, who retired 2013, and the short, but successful run of David Quinn, who left for the New York Rangers in 2018.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
6abc

Noah Cates leaves Minnesota-Duluth men's hockey team, signs contract with Philadelphia Flyers

Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year, entry-level contract. Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA tournament Saturday by Denver.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy