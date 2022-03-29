Cuts, Shaves & Beers? Here’s Your Spot In Amarillo Guys.

Do you have a need for speed? Well Lubbock Dragway is the best place here to get that need taken care of for their 50th year in Lubbock. They started up on April 9th, 1972 for the first time ever and is the 9th oldest drag strip in Texas. It is seven miles east of Lubbock on FM 400. It cost more than $250,000 to build and it was all thanks to J.H. Aufill. When it opened there was seating for 5,000 people but more than 10,000 people attended the first race and even more people were turned away. Raymond Beadle, driving Prentiss Cunningham's top fueler clocked the fastest time with 205.48 MPH. Here are some photos of what it looked like back in 1972 and how far they have come.

