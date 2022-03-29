ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Cruise Flies Again in the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer

By Matt Singer
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Given that Top Gun came out more than 35 years ago, I guess a few extra months isn’t that much in the grand scheme of things. But Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest movies that got caught up in the Covid pandemic, and it still hasn’t made its way...

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Exclusive: “Top Gun: Maverick” Features a Scene Between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer “That Will Make You Cry”

On the ground here in Hollywood, living the dream…. Lot of talk about “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long awaited sequel to a movie from the 1980s. Sources tell me that there is a scene between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer “that will make you cry,” I was warned. Kilmer has survived throat cancer but cannot speak. Nevertheless, he was included in “Maverick” to replay his character from the original film, “Iceman” aka Lt. Tom Kazansky.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Is Getting A Cannes Tribute 30 Years To The Day After He Presented The Palme d’Or (And Top Gun: Maverick Is Involved)

1992 was a notable year for Tom Cruise, and not just because he acted alongside Jack Nicholson in the Academy Award-nominated A Few Good Men. That was also the year Cruise starred opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman in Far and Away, which was screened at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. It was at that same event where the actor presented the Palme d’Or to Best Intentions, and 30 years later, Cruise is heading back there, with his new movie Top Gun: Maverick being involved in the proceedings.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Reveals Reason for Turning Down Big Time MCU Offer

Tom Cruise was the original choice to play Iron Man. It's common knowledge among longtime followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Hollywood's action icon Tom Cruise was the original choice to star in 2008's Iron Man, a film that not only would set the stage for Marvel to become a global entertainment juggernaut but also catapulted Robert Downey Jr.'s career to the stratosphere. Through the years, we've heard several conflicting reports regarding the Mission Impossible star's MCU rejection but a lot of fans are still.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

That Time Tom Cruise Flew A Helicopter To Simon Pegg's House To Show Off Mission: Impossible Footage

Although Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames are the only actors who’ve appeared in every Mission: Impossible, Simon Pegg has been part of the film series for a significant amount of time too, making his debut as Benji Dunn in 2006’s Mission: Impossible III (which he shot as he was battling alcoholism). So Cruise and Pegg have been friendly with one another for over 15 years now, and recently the two actors found themselves living near one another. This set the stage for a day when Cruise flew his helicopter to Pegg’s house to show off some Mission: Impossible footage.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Glen Powell
Person
Miles Teller
BGR.com

Netflix just got a Keanu Reeves movie you’ve never even heard of

Over the past few years, a cinematic phenomenon known as the “Keanaissance” has touched one major motion picture after another — from Toy Story 4 to the new Matrix movie as well as John Wick 3, to cite just a few examples. Fans of Keanu Reeves came up with that affectionate moniker to describe the beloved actor’s resurgence of late, with additional projects including his voicing of Batman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated movie hitting theaters in May.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Covid#Cgi#Gbi#Navy
Outsider.com

What Is Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth?

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved celebrities in all of Hollywood. That much is clear based on the star actor’s net worth. It proves that his fans don’t have a problem heading to the theater and buying a ticket to see his movies time and time again.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Headed To Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. In what has seemed likely for quite some time sources tell Deadline Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick is expected to screen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Speculation has gone on for several weeks with many believing that even with Tom Cruise’s busy schedule, things could be worked out and the film would likely land at the festival. Sources add the world premiere is still expected to happen in San Diego and that this would come after. Paramount had no comment. The Cannes Film Festival has been a launching pad for years for major tentpoles to...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

You Feel The Need For Speed? You Should, Because Top Gun: Maverick Is Finally Set To Screen

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick to hit the big screen. Just as the long awaited sequel was about to take flight last fall, a new delay pushed the film to Memorial Day 2022, in response to the further delay of Cruise’s next two Mission: Impossible sequels. While Ethan Hunt’s return saw yet another delay come down the line, the need for speed is still running strong, as Top Gun: Maverick is finally set for a pretty huge screening at the Cannes Film Festival.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Top Gun: Maverick director talks bringing back Val Kilmer: "It was a really special moment"

Top Gun: Maverick will soon be blasting into cinemas – and the sequel's bringing back a few familiar faces. Tom Cruise returns as the enigmatic Maverick, which was to be expected, while Kelly McGillis’ Charlie does not ("That’s left back in the first one,” says producer Jerry Bruckheimer). One comeback shrouded in mystery is Val Kilmer's Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky, with the actor returning to the famous role.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Tom Cruise To Be Feted In Career Retrospective At Cannes, Followed By ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere; Full Details

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the scoop on what is happening with Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick and the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It has been rumored for months that Cannes Festival head Thierry Frémaux wanted Cruise and his eagerly anticipated Paramount sequel to be part of the Croisette proceedings. Deadline can reveal that the film will premiere May 18 in an Official Selection Screening at Cannes. But it’s much more than that. Cruise will be in attendance at the Palais des festivals, and the evening will begin with a special tribute to the actor/producer and...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Releases His Deleted Joker Scene Starring Barry Keoghan

“The Batman” is clearly a massive hit and already has fans desperate to know more about future plans for sequels. To that end, and as teased in the past, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have released the Joker teaser scene starring Irish actor Barry Keoghan as the iconic villain at Arkham Asylum facing-off with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It’s an interrogation prison scene reminiscent of “Silence Of The Lambs,” where a hunter goes to a madman to help him find his prey. In the clip, the Joker discusses their meeting being “almost our anniversary,” which suggests the date which Batman first caught him and incarcerated him in Arkham.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Why Keanu Reeves’ Movies Are Being Pulled From China

The last several years have been particularly good for Keanu Reeves’ public profile, from his continued run as John Wick and playing Ted Logan again nearly three decades after the last Bill & Ted movie, to more people simply learning that he’s an all-around great human being. However, if you’re a Reeves fan and live in China, bad news: a lot of his movies are being pulled from the country’s streamers.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Cruise turned down Edward Scissorhands for a very weird reason

Tim Burton’s wonderful romantic–fantasy movies Edward Scissorhands kickstarted Johnny Depp’s movie career, but he wasn’t the first choice to play the lost soul with blades for fingers. While Depp was always Burton’s first choice, 20th Century Fox – the studio which was paying for the film- wasn’t convinced.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

A new ‘Top Gun’ sequel trailer teases Iceman’s return

The past becomes the future in the newest trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the original 1986 hit. The trailer, which dropped Tuesday, features plenty of planes zipping through the sky, with Cruise reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, returning to train a new generation of Navy pilots.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Top Gun 2's final trailer teases return of classic character

Top Gun: Maverick has teased the return of a major character in its final trailer. Ahead of its rescheduled release in May, the Top Gun sequel has shared a new trailer that features a portrait and mention of Val Kilmer's character, Iceman. In the clip, Vice Admiral Cyclone (Jon Hamm)...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
Newport Buzz

(WATCH) The Trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is here and it’s AMAZING!!!

Check out the latest trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick”. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
NEWPORT, RI
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy