CNN+ launches

CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance, who has been on the ground in Ukraine since before the start of the Russian invasion, has left the battlefield to take a break at his home in Britain. As The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr reports, "as a conflict that seemed abstract just a month ago metastasizes into its fourth week of full-fledged war with no end in sight, news organizations are assessing how to deploy staff for the round-the-clock demands of covering it." Safety has become of paramount concern, especially in the wake of the killing of American documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud on Sunday and Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall's hospitalization on Monday. “I’m a bit concerned that I’ve left (Kyiv) before the real push on the city has happened,” says Chance. “But, at the same time, I’m so tired that I can barely hold my thoughts together. It’s been exhausting.”

WORLD ・ 16 DAYS AGO