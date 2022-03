When the summer season heats up, fans will be able to cool off with Dierks Bentley and a few friends. The country star has announced a summer 2022 leg of his Beers on Me Tour. Riley Green and Parker McCollum joined Bentley on the tour's first leg, but this time around it will be Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning. Although, don't be surprised if Bentley's daughter Evie jumps on stage during a show like she did in Houston recently.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO