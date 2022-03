A 36-year-old man is under arrest in Chisago County after what law enforcement describes as him 'ramming a vehicle' with his own, then opening fire at that vehicle, all at a home in which a person had an order for protection against him, with the homeowner and children inside the home at the time. The man is now facing several charges stemming from the incident.

CHISAGO COUNTY, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO