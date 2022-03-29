ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Jones Takes The ‘Drip Report’ To Fox 5 New York For The Weather Segment

 1 day ago

Watch out Al Roker, Jim Jones is coming for your spot as the man who’s known for his social media Drip Report is out here giving us the weather report on national TV.

Yesterday the Harlem representative dropped by Fox 5 New York to give viewers a hilarious weather rundown for the tri-state are and the rest of the US as only he could.

“We looking like we’re in our fifth or sixth winter, it’s pretty chilly. It’s supposed to be spring, spring is outta here. New York City, you’re in the dubs. You in the twenties, when you in the twenties you gotta drop down and get your eagle on. Baby girl cover that waist front up, because it might get a little bit chilly.”

He’s not lying. New Yorkers went from shorts weather just last week to breaking out the bubble jackets as if winter never left. When addressing the weekend forecast of some sunny days in the high 50’s, Jim bluntly said “Spring has sprung” and told viewers to ““bring out your new white Air Force 1s. Baby girl you can go get your Spring hairdo done!”

Ya heard?!

For the record, Al Roker’s job seems safe… for now. Just sayin.

Check out Jim Jone’s weather report below and let us know if you think he has a future as a weathercaster going forward.

Jim Jones Takes The ‘Drip Report’ To Fox 5 New York For The Weather Segment was originally published on hiphopwired.com

