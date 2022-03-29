ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Eleven Hour Gap In Trump White House Call Logs On January 6th, Allegedly

By Christopher Smith
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcJNR_0etN0m8G00
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The latest revelation from the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions during the January 6th insurrection has many declaring him worse than notorious former President Richard Nixon.

Robert Costa, who has been working with veteran reporter Bob Woodward of the Washington Post, revealed on Tuesday (March 29th) morning that they had access to the daily diary of the former president and the call logs on the day of January 6th, 2021 when the infamous insurrection at the U.S. Capitol took place. The CBS News reporter shared the links to the files via his Twitter account, simply stating “Woodward and I have the docs,” inviting the public to read them.

The most alarming piece of information from the official documents, which were also turned over to the House select committee investigating what took place on January 6th, shows that there was an apparent gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in the phone logs of former President Trump. The gap, which lasted from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. shows no phone calls that were made by Trump and his associates on record as the Capitol was viciously assaulted as his supporters attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election and capture then-Vice President Mike Pence.

The startling information led many online to state that Trump’s actions were worse than another member of the impeached President’s club – Richard Nixon. Political analyst and lawyer Richard W. Painter pointed out on Twitter that similar behavior by Nixon only resulted in the absence of 18.5 minutes from his official logs during the Watergate scandal.

Presidential historian Michael Bechloss shared an old cover of Newsweek magazine depicting Nixon’s secretary at the time, Rose Mary Woods depicting how she would’ve enabled that gap in time on the Nixon tapes back then.

The 11 pages of records turned over to the J6 Committee showed that Trump was actively on the phone for the entirety of the day, showing a major contrast to previous public reporting. The committee is now exploring the possibility that Trump and his allies used personal disposable phones or “burner phones” to communicate in addition to using the phones of aides in the White House for backchannel conversations. The former president issued a statement on Monday evening denying that these actions took place: “I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.”

Eleven Hour Gap In Trump White House Call Logs On January 6th, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Rose Mary Woods
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump White House#House Call#President Richard Nixon#Instagram#The Washington Post#Cbs News
MSNBC

Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
White House
cbs19news

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mike Pence spent more than four years standing in President Donald Trump's shadow, refusing to criticize or allow sunlight between them. But as the former vice president lays the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign, Pence has been distancing himself from his former boss. He's directly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Pence fine-tunes a message for 2024: Pro-Trump, to a point

WASHINGTON — In the past five weeks, former Vice President Mike Pence has broken with former President Donald Trump in more ways and more times than at any point in the previous five years. That’s no coincidence. The once loyal number two has been carefully uncoupling himself from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
108
Followers
2K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy