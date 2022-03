FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Members in the Audrain and Callaway Community will now have to make the journey to Columbia or Jefferson City to seek emergency services, whether that be by ambulance or driving themselves after Noble Health suspended operations at two Mid-Missouri hospitals. Noble Health Corporation announced on Facebook all services at the Audrain Community The post Residents speak out after Noble Health suspends operations at Audrain, Callaway Community Hospitals appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

FULTON, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO