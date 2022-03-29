ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Residents protest owner of Chinatown senior building

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDkXm_0etMqKIO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nraDG_0etMqKIO00
Broken elevators and cockroach infestations: Residents protest owner of Chinatown senior building 02:57

Dozens of tenants of a senior living complex in Chinatown took to the streets Tuesday morning to protest against the building's owner, this on the same day that he was arraigned in court for various health and safety violations.

The residents of the 15-story Cathay Manor, located in the 600 block of North Broadway, allege the owner, Don Toy, has been a slumlord for years. They want him removed from managing the building.

In January, Toy was charged with 16 misdemeanor counts by the L.A. City Attorney's Office. The charges include not maintaining a working elevator, numerous fire hazards and allowing the building to fall into a state of disrepair.

Toy was arraigned in L.A. County Superior Court Tuesday. While he did not attend the hearing, his lawyer entered pleas of not guilty on his behalf.

Residents and housing advocates argue that Cathay Manor, which first opened in the 1980s, has been unsafe for decades, often with one or both of its elevators broken. The residents, many of whom use walkers and wheelchairs, are often trapped in their rooms as a result.

"It's taken a very, very long time, and countless meetings and demands made of the city and heads to finally get the elevators fixed," said Frankie Hyunh with the Chinatown Community for Equitable Development. "So as of right now, one of the elevators is up and running, but the second elevator is still being modernized."

Housing advocates also argue that Toy receives millions in federal funds. They want an investigation into where that money has gone.

Community organizers said a December 2021 inspection found hundreds of violations, including cockroach infestations and broken stoves. They also said that he accepted thousands of dollars to allow future residents to bypass a waiting list to get admitted.

Residents also believe two tenants died because it took too long for first responders to reach them in their apartments due to the building's state of disrepair.

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinatown#Protest#Cathay Manor#Toy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

People’s Convoy: DC truckers to pack up and leave town after three weeks of protest

The People’s Convoy of trucks protesting Covid-19 mandates that have largely been lifted is to pack up and leave the Washington, DC region.After three weeks of circling the Beltway around the nation’s capital with forays into the city to be stuck behind someone riding a bike and have abuse hurled at them by residents, the truckers are planning to return to California.Co-organiser Mike Landis announced on Sunday night the group would begin its journey back across the country in the coming days, The Daily Beast reports.“So what I want to know is, what do you think about heading to...
PROTESTS
Fontana Herald News

Authorities aim to stop shoplifters who have been stealing many items from stores

At various cities in California, there have been several recent reports of groups of shoplifters walking into stores, brazenly grabbing items, and leaving without paying. One of those incidents took place at a retailer in Fontana earlier this month. While the crime was being committed, a witness recorded the three suspects and sent the cell phone video footage to KABC-TV, which included it on a news program on March 17. The suspects were not caught.
FONTANA, CA
J. Maginot

6 Months After Pilot Program Between San Diego and Cal Trans Began, Homeless Encampments Are Returning

Ahead of a Powerful Late Spring Weather System, Homeless Encampments Are Popping Up Along San Diego Freeways. Roughly six months after California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced a joint partnership between the two governments and Caltrans to clear homeless encampments along San Diego freeways, those very encampments are returning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

LA City Council lifts COVID proof mandate

A city of Los Angeles mandate requiring patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many indoor establishments and large outdoor events was eliminated Wednesday. The L.A. City Council voted 13-1, with Councilman Mike Bonin dissenting, to lift the vaccination mandate. The measure passed with an urgency clause, meaning it will take effect as soon as the mayor signs it and it is formally published by the City Clerk's Office.Without the urgency clause, the measure would have remained in effect for another 30 days.The city mandate, in effect since early November, required people over age 12 to show proof...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy