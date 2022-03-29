ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Rep’s ‘New Age’ Is Not So New

By Dominique Paul Noth
 1 day ago
New Age, at the Milwaukee Rep’s Stiemke Theatre, may not rise to the heights of gender and culture revelation suggested by its production overlays or its title. But it is bracing and often satisfying in monologues on age and women, featuring four impressive imported actors through May 1 and a playwright...

