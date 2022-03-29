ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres Win With One Of The Best Goals Yet [WATCH]

By Clay Moden
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Buffalo Sabres don't quit! This current team has had some ups and downs over the last few weeks. But the trend has been positive for the Sabres and the heart the team has is...

100.7 WITL

The Terrifying Day Gordie Howe Almost Died During a Detroit Red Wings Hockey Game

Hockey is by far, one the most dangerous sports to play. A lot of measures in recent years have been made to make it safer, like in many other sports as well. But in years past, it wasn't uncommon for there to be incidents that caused severe to nearly fatal injuries in the sport. Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe, known as "Mr. Hockey", nearly had a date with death during a hockey game on March 28, 1950.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Sign College Free Agent Defenseman Colin Swoyer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will begin, and run through, the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
NHL
Golf Digest

Sabres complete wild comeback with literal Nok Hockey goal against the Blackhawks

On Monday, we showed you the worst bad beat of 2022 not just in hockey, but sports in general, when Toronto's Auston Matthews flicked a length-of-the-ice empty-net goal to break the hearts of under bettors with 0.4 seconds remaining. What happened to Chicago Blackhawks money line bettors on Monday evening wasn't quite as depraved, but it was still incredibly painful.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild

Wrapping up a five-game road trip, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (21-34-11) are in St. Paul on Tuesday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (40-20-4). Game time at the xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the second and final meeting of...
NHL
WGR550

Rasmus Asplund has found his game again

When Buffalo Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund scored Sunday against the New York Rangers, it was his first goal in 47 games. As that streak was progressing, Asplund’s play dipped quite a bit. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
FOX Sports

Wheeler lifts Jets to 3-2 shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Blake Wheeler had a goal in regulation and scored the shootout winner, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive victory. Mason Appleton had the tying goal in regulation and the Jets...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Buffalo Sabres are not for sale despite rumors

The Buffalo Sabres are not for sale. Ron Raccuia, a Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive, shut down all of the rumors Monday after he told reporters that team owners Terry and Kim Pegula have no interest in selling the team. “None of them are for sale, none will be. There’s...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres extend point streak, but lose to Jets in shootout

The Sabres continue to play really well to close out the month of March, as the team was able to extend its current point streak on Wednesday at KeyBank Center. However, Buffalo was unable to come up with a win in a 3-2 shootout loss to Winnipeg.
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
NESN

Boston Pride Repeat As Isobel Cup Champions With Upset Win Vs. Connecticut Whale

The Boston Pride were the underdogs against the Connecticut Whale in the Isobel Cup Final game but came out on top to repeat as champions. Boston found itself down 2-1 heading into the third period of Monday night’s game against the top-seeded Whale, but a big final frame included Evelina Raselli and Taylor Wenczkowski scoring 12 seconds apart and a Jenna Rheault empty-netter sealed the 4-2 win.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Metropolitan-leading Carolina takes on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (18-38-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-8, first in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes host the Montreal Canadiens. The Hurricanes are 23-11-6 in Eastern Conference games. Carolina has scored 224 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game....
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (28-27-9) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (32-29-5) 7:00 PM ET | NATIONWIDE ARENA. The New York Islanders look to get back into the win column as they play the Columbus Blue Jackets in a home-and-home set beginning on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders lost their second-straight...
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Six Buffalo Bisons games to air on WNLO CW23 this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Six Buffalo Bisons baseball games will air on WNLO CW23 during the 2022 season. The Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, are coming off a successful season that saw them win the Triple-A East’s Northeast Division title. It was their 10th division championship in the team’s modern era. The games […]
BUFFALO, NY
