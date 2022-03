Prepare to get creeped out by all the creepy crawling, flying, stinging, plant-eating, and fruit-destroying insects that call Washington State home or could potentially invade the PNW. If you encounter any of these invasive insects, go to the Washington Invasive Species Council website to file a report or to learn how to eradicate them. If you come in contact with one of the more aggressive species, file a report as soon as possible and do not attempt to catch or provoke.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO