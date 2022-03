LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman have died due to a shooting in a parking lot in Poplar Level on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road. That is just off the Watterson Expressway exit there.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO