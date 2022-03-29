ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Featured Local Job: Child Care Workers/Youth Mentors

By Tyler Ochs
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePathways Adolescent Center, located at 370 North Seneca Street, Oil City, is accepting applications for Child Care Workers/Youth Mentors. This position involves “swing shifts,”...

Culpeper Star Exponent

Nursing home workforce shortage continues to affect local facilities

Season Kincke picked up plastic cups and food containers from a tray as Mary Lou Rakes settled into the blue recliner in her room at The Glebe Retirement Community. “How do you need to be set up?” Kincke asked. “I know you need your tray. Do you need your pillow over here?”
HEALTH SERVICES
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Hair Stylist and Evening Receptionist

Unique Salon has openings for a full/part-time hairstylist and an evening receptionist. Must have good people skills, a positive attitude, and be motivated to help out around the salon. Starting pay is $9.50 per hour. Pay advancements based on performance. Resumes can be emailed to uniquesalon07@gmail.com or dropped off in...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Yard Person

Ochs Building Supply Inc. in Lucinda is seeking a dependable Yard Person. This position requires a pleasant disposition with no lifting restrictions. Knowledge of building materials is a plus. Stop in at their office at 29227 Route 66, Lucinda PA 16235 to discuss salary and available benefits. Copyright © 2022...
LUCINDA, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Culligan Route Drivers

Culligan of Brookville is hiring Route Drivers. Competitive wages, generous benefits package including 401k match and PTO accrual from Day 1. Walk-in today for an immediate interview or call 814-849-3041. Culligan water of Brookville. 992 PA-28 Brookville, PA 15825. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
BROOKVILLE, PA
City
Oil City, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Full-time Landscaping Helper

Sawyer’s Nursery and Landscaping, in Corsica, currently has an opening for a Landscaping Helper. Individuals will help install landscaping, patios, retaining walls, drainage systems, water features, and much more. Starting wage dependent on experience ($15-$18). They are willing to train in the operation of small equipment: tractor, backhoe, skid...
CORSICA, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: General Laborer at Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge. Moonlight Packaging offers:. 10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday. Paid holidays/Paid vacation. Retirement plan with match. Profit-sharing. Health...
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Drywall Supervisor

Colony Factory Crafted Homes currently has an opening for a Drywall Supervisor. This position reports to the Production Manager. Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available. Qualifications:. Proven leadership experience. Management skills. Time Management. Some construction...
JOBS
Fortune

Employers can help economic recovery by offering child care benefits

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Employers across industries are re-evaluating their employee value proposition and benefit offerings and are looking to deploy creative solutions to ease labor challenges. Child care is having...
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

CT child care workers say the system broken for families, caregivers

NEW HAVEN — About 300 early-childhood caregivers, parents and children rallied Tuesday morning in the city to call for fair wages and financial help for families and those who devote their careers to caring for preschoolers. The “Morning Without Childcare” rally, among several held throughout the state Tuesday, closed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add another full-time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant to their team. West Park Rehab needs therapists who are willing to work in a collaborative environment where patient care, satisfaction, and outcomes are the priority. They need therapists who appreciate the funded...
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Many Positions at Clarion Forest VNA

The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association currently has multiple openings. The RN best fit for this position is well organized and has excellent documentation skills. Assist Clinical Supervisors with phone calls, 485 review, physician orders, medication reconciliation. Cover duties of Clinical Supervisors during vacations and other absences. Assist Quality Assessment...
CLARION, PA
Jobs
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Fabrication Press Operator

Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for a Fabrication Press Operator. This is a full-time position. As a Fabrication Press Operator, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining fabrication equipment used in the production of their innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Beverage-Air has a great deal to offer: 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k), pay progression review 12 months after hire date, holiday pay, first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours, and health insurance eligibility the first of the month, following hire date. Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!
JOBS
Urban Milwaukee

Making child care sustainable

STURGEON BAY, WI. MARCH 24, 2022 – Like child care centers across the country, the Barker Center in Sturgeon Bay closed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In summer 2020, leaders at the center – the only licensed group child care in the city – decided it couldn’t afford to reopen.
STURGEON BAY, WI
KISS 104.1

Child Care Upgrades for SUNY Campuses

The child care desert in the Southern Tier may be a little less dry through an initiative to improve programs at SUNY schools in the region. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of an initiative to expand and create high quality child care centers across the State University of New York System campuses for students and faculty.
BINGHAMTON, NY
explore venango

SPONSORED: Insurance-Based Services Available at Spine & Extremities Center

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spine & Extremities Center, in Clarion, is now accepting insurance for Osteopathic Manipulation and several other services. Spine & Extremities Center offers Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy (OMT), new and established patient Evaluation and Management (E&M) services, e-stim therapy, trigger point injections, and musculoskeletal ultrasound as an in-network specialist provider for all major insurance providers including UPMC, Highmark, Aetna, Cigna, Medicare, and other commercial insurances.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Nicholas Gammello Earns Insurance Designation

OIL CITY, Pa. – Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce the designation of Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) has been conferred upon Nicholas Gammello, following his successful completion of a comprehensive insurance education program. Nick has demonstrated his professional competence through passing five CISR courses and the corresponding...
OIL CITY, PA

