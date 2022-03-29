Featured Local Job: Child Care Workers/Youth Mentors

Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for a Fabrication Press Operator. This is a full-time position. As a Fabrication Press Operator, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining fabrication equipment used in the production of their innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Beverage-Air has a great deal to offer: 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k), pay progression review 12 months after hire date, holiday pay, first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours, and health insurance eligibility the first of the month, following hire date. Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!

JOBS ・ 10 DAYS AGO