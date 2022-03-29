ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man dies in the hospital after NE Portland shooting, case now considered a homicide

By KATU Staff
KOMO News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A man has died in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot in Northeast Portland, and police are asking for help in solving his homicide. The shooting was reported at about 8:30...

komonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man dies after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a man who died of injuries sustained in a shooting incident on Wednesday. Northrup said the person was 25-year-old Brandon McClendon. He was pronounced dead at around 7:30 p.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Room. McClendon died from a gunshot wound that […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
13WMAZ

Man dies after shooting on Maynard Circle in east Macon

One man is dead after a shooting in east Macon. According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, it happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800-block of Maynard Circle. He identified the victim as 28-year-old Quenton Woodson. Deputies are investigating what led up to the shooting. More information will be...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Halsey, OR
City
Joseph, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
buzzfeednews.com

Police Fatally Shot A 12-Year-Old Boy In The Back After A Bullet Struck A Cop Car

Police in Philadelphia fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back moments after a bullet struck an unmarked police car on Tuesday evening. The victim, identified as Thomas Siderio, was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center minutes after he was shot while allegedly holding a gun and running away from two officers, police said. Authorities described him as a white male.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Hospital#Ne Portland
The Independent

Oregon man indicted over state’s biggest ever ‘ghost gun’ bust

An Oregon man has been indicted by a grand jury over what police say is the state’s biggest ever “ghost gun” bust.Tyler Ray Harnden, 29, is also accused of distributing fake oxycodone pills that were found to contain fentanyl.Authorities say they discovered dozens of homemade firearm components and partly assembled guns at the suspect’s home in Salem, Oregon, last month.Officers also found two loaded pistols, three assembled ghost guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 15 loaded high-capacity magazines and firearm manufacturing equipment.Harnden cannot legally possess a firearm as he is a convicted felon, according to US Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Arkansas car show shooting: Police ID victim, confirm 6 children among 28 wounded

DUMAS, Ark. — Six children were among 28 people wounded Saturday night during what state police called the largest mass shooting in Arkansas history. Update 5:23 p.m. EDT March 20: Col. Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police, confirmed the revised casualty count during a Sunday afternoon news conference. He also identified the victim who died in the shooting as 23-year-old Cameron Schaffer, KARK reported.
DUMAS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy