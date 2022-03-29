ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Some city leaders work to educate residents about new voting districts

By Staff report
TheRobesonian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLUMBERTON — City officials here want to help residents better understand new City Council districts agreed upon for this election cycle. Lumberton City Council members agreed in November on one of the 12 maps drafted by the Lumber River Council of Governments that changed district lines to better reflect population shifts....

www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

