Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Man Injured

By Rueben Wright
 2 days ago
A man arrived at Willis Knighton North Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound in the early hours of Tuesday (3/29/22). The victim arrived at the Emergency Room in a private vehicle. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his body. According to police, the patient arrived at the hospital around...

Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Ochsner Health Hospital#Caddo Shreveport#Caddo Correctional Center#Ccc
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

