NFL combine expected to stay in Indianapolis for 2023

While the NFL continues to explore other destinations for the NFL scouting combine, the expectation is that the pre-draft event will remain in Indianapolis for the 2023 offseason, per Lindsay Jones of The Athletic.

The city of Indianapolis made a bid to continue hosting the combine for the 2023 offseason even though the league is clearly determined to make as much money as they can from the event by going to a different city.

The City of Indianapolis has been the home to the combine since 1987. The media let it be known how much they believe the event should remain in the Circle City following the conclusion of the big week in 2022 earlier this month.

A lot can change over the next calendar year and the league will always be looking to maximize its profits when it can. But until further notice, it appears the combine will be staying for at least one more year.