ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts to induct OT Tarik Glenn into Ring of Honor

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QW4Iu_0etMZzZq00

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to induct three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tarik Glenn into the organization’s Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

Owner Jim Irsay told the media Tuesday at the NFL owners’ meetings in Palm Beach that the former left tackle for Peyton Manning will finally get his blue jacket.

“We’re really excited about Tarik Glenn going into the Ring of Honor,” said Irsay via the team’s website. “He’s so deserving. I spoke with Tarik and he’s so excited. I know how much our fans love him. That’s great news because he’s a special guy.”

The date for Glenn’s induction ceremony will be determined when the 2022 regular season schedule is released, which is expected to be sometime in May.

The No. 19 overall pick in the 1997 NFL draft, Glenn was the model of consistency during his 10-year career with the Colts. In all but one season, he started all 16 games on Indy’s offensive line. His rookie season started with him as the right guard before switching to be the team’s long-time left tackle for the remainder of his career.

The only time Glenn missed games during his career was during the 2003 season when he was forced to miss six games due to a knee injury.

Glenn will be the 18th inductee into the Ring of Honor but only the third offensive lineman. He will join Chris Hinton (2001) and Jeff Saturday (2015) as the only offensive linemen in the team’s Ring of Honor.

The other 17 inductees include owner Robert Irsay (1996), wide receiver Bill Brooks (1998), head coach Ted Marchibroda (2000), offensive lineman Chris Hinton (2001), quarterback Jim Harbaugh (2005), “Colts Nation” (2007), head coach Tony Dungy (2010), wide receiver Marvin Harrison (2011), running back Edgerrin James (2012), running back Eric Dickerson, running back Marshall Faulk (2013), center Jeff Saturday (2015), general manager Bill Polian (2016), quarterback Peyton Manning (2017), wide receiver Reggie Wayne (2018), defensive end Dwight Freeney (2019) and defensive end Robert Mathis (2021).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags 1 of 2 teams to send WRs coaches to Boise State's pro day as Khalil Shakir worked out

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff has been busy ever since Doug Pederson hired them, but they’ve especially done a lot of traveling these last few weeks in terms of pro day visits. For new receivers coach Chris Jackson, that included a trip to the west coast on Wednesday as he was seen at Boise States pro day according to various reporters.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Dungy praises former Michigan football receiver

Tony Dungy may only have one Super Bowl win as a head coach, but the former Michigan native is one of the greatest coaches of all time at the NFL level. Dungy played collegiate ball at Minnesota, but grew up not far away from The Big House, hailing from Jackson, Michigan. And playing as a safety for the Gophers — though the two didn’t play at the same time — he has a little familiarity with a certain Wolverines wide receiver.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Tarik Glenn
Person
Bill Polian
Person
Robert Mathis
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Tony Dungy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Treylon Burks set to meet with multiple NFL team ahead of draft

Arkansas wide receiver treylon burks is receiving tons of attention ahead of the NFL Draft set to take place at the end of April. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Burks has set up visits with multiple NFL teams including the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tennessee Titans. Burks has been linked to Green Bay recently. The Ringer’s latest mock draft that was released on March 22 says that Burks would be a good replacement for Davonte Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason.  Danny Kelly of The Ringer says that Burks could be...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady thanks Bruce Arians in touching Instagram post as the coach retires

Coach in one sport for over four decades, and you’re probably going to leave a gigantic imprint. You’ll touch lives in ways you couldn’t even imagine. You’ll help young people mature, grow up, and become the adults they were supposed to be. If you’re lucky, you might even win a few games here and there. That’s definitely the case with long-time NFLer Bruce Arians, who’s stepped down as the Buccaneers’ head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Indy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears signing safety Dane Cruikshank

The Chicago Bears continue to add to their roster through the later waves of free agency, addressing an important need in the secondary. The Bears are signing safety Dane Cruikshank, according to his agent David Canter. Cruikshank, a former fifth round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has spent the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy