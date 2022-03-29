ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver.

DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic.

The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road.

The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston Street. He then made another delivery on Selfridge Cove where three men were standing outside the home.

After the FedEx driver returned to his truck from making the second delivery, he told police Smith was inside the FedEx truck armed with a gun.

He says the man then forced him to follow a silver SUV to the corner of Germantown Road and Callis Cut Off Road.

There, the FedEx driver says, the man ordered him to open up the back of his truck.

The robber then proceeded to take packages out of the truck and load them into the SUV.

The FedEx driver identified Smith, who police say is a gang member, through a photo lineup back in November and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Tuesday, members of the Multi-Agency Gang Task Force found him at a home on Holmes Road.

They additionally arrested Tiana Sandifer at the home for allegedly trying to hide Smith.

She told police he wasn’t there, but Smith was found hiding in the attic.

Sandifer is being charged with accessory after the fact.

Smith is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Before that, detectives arrested and charged 28-year-old Darryl Smith, an alleged high ranking gang member, less than a week following the crime after finding the victim’s personal items inside the home on Selfridge Cove.

Police say some of the incident was caught on the delivery truck’s cameras.

Two of the suspects appeared in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

