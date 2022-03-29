ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Dorchester County authorities making 'major announcement' on decades-old homicide

By Watch
abcnews4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is speaking Tuesday on a homicide from more than 20 years...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Wasco State Prison inmate found dead, authorities investigate as a homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his […]
WASCO, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrests made for year old homicide

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department announced five arrests were made in a homicide that occurred Dec. 6, 2020, Saturday morning. On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 , police responded to a shooting on 25000 block of Eldredge Avenue. Officers found four adult victims suffering from gunshot injuries. One victim, 19-year-old Ashley Sandoval died […]
HAYWARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dorchester County, SC
WYTV.com

1 dead in Columbiana County homicide

HANOVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A woman is confirmed dead in what police are calling a homicide investigation in Columbiana County. Police were called about 11:30 a.m. Friday to the 8900 block of Depot Road and have been there all day. The victim was found on the back porch....
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime News#Juvenile Detention Center#Wciv#Abc News 4
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Former primary school paraprofessional arrested on child molestation charges

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
EDUCATION
CBS 46

GBI makes major drug bust in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major drug bust was made recently in Gwinnett County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Their Gang Task Force seized 65 kilos of methamphetamine, 1 kilo of heroin, 1/4 kilo of fentanyl and 3 guns. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, ATF Atlanta and HSI...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Authorities investigating homicide at Muskegon Co. trailer park

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday night. The incident happened at Apple Carr Village Trailer Park in Egleston Township. Authorities were called to area around 11:10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found...
WCBD Count on 2

Exclusive: Dorchester County Sheriff reacts to video showing deputy-involved altercation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight believes his deputy responded with appropriate discretion and acted accordingly in an incident where a deputy took a man to the ground who had refused to leave a neighborhood after harassing neighbors and exposing himself according to filed reports. The Dorchester County man is suing […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester County hiring event planned for March 16

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a new job? You’ll want to visit this hiring event in Dorchester County. The ‘accelerated hiring event’ offers same-day, on-site interviews. Representatives from multiple departments within the county will be available to answer questions about open positions. The event takes place on March 16 from 10:00 […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigating Homicide of 31-Year-Old in Lancaster County

MARTIC TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from both the Lancaster and York Stations are actively investigating the death of 31-year-old Edguardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez. Authorities state that on March 19, 2022, Troopers from the Lancaster Station responded to the area of the Holtwood Bridge, Martic Township, Lancaster County for a report of a deceased male down an embankment. The deceased male was identified as Edguardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez. Troopers learned that Bermudez-Melendez was to have been reported as missing to the West York Borough Police Department in York County, Pennsylvania on March 14, 2022, having been last seen on the evening of March 13. Bermudez-Melendez died of gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. He was operating the pictured, gray in color 2014 Mazda 3 bearing Pennsylvania registration LWC-2762. Bermudez-Melendez’s vehicle has not been located.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy